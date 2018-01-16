Walsh was 21 of 29 on field-goal attempts and 37 for 38 on extra-points attempts for the Seahawks in 2017.

Walsh's longest field goal of the season was 49 yards, and he finished the season on a sour note with a missed 48-yard field goal in the final minute of the Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. The Seahawks have already signed former-Jaguar Jason Myers to a reserve\future contract as Walsh is set to hit free agency, with his tenure in Seattle likely over.