Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Makes three field goals in opener
Walsh made all three of his field-goal attempts Sunday in the season opener at Green Bay, the longest of 41 yards.
Walsh was responsible for all of Seattle's points as the offense was inept all day. Few scoring opportunities could be a recurring theme for the Walsh if the offensive line doesn't block better.
