Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses field goal

Walsh made one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers.

Walsh has missed a field goal in back-to-back games, with his latest failed attempt coming from 48 yards. On the season, his 78 points rank just outside the top 15 league-wide.

