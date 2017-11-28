Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses field goal
Walsh made one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers.
Walsh has missed a field goal in back-to-back games, with his latest failed attempt coming from 48 yards. On the season, his 78 points rank just outside the top 15 league-wide.
