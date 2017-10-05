Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses first FG of season vs. Colts

Walsh missed one of two field goals Sunday against the Colts but made five extra points to finish with eight points, his highest total since Week 1.

Walsh's first miss of the year came from 37 yards. He hit a 44-yarder. The Seahawks' offense came to life in the second half, providing Walsh with more scoring opportunities. Seattle plays at the Rams in Week 5, but whether the Seahawks' offense shows up is always a question for this team.