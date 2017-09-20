Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses PAT in Week 2
Walsh made two field goals Sunday but missed his only point after attempt.
Walsh's long was of 27 yards. His penchant for missing PATs is partly what got him released in Minnesota last year.
