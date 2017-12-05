Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Nets six points
Walsh made a 46-yard field goal and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Eagles.
Walsh had missed a field goal in back-to-back games entering Sunday's tilt, but he cleaned up his act with a perfect performance. Through 12 games, he's now tallied 84 points.
