Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Receives vote of confidence
Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll reiterated support for Walsh as the team's kicker, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Walsh missed a 38-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, the third field goal inside 40 yards he has missed this season. Despite the inconsistency, the Seahawks will stick with the 27-year-old for the time being, with their difficult salary cap situation likely at least playing a small role.
