Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Scores six again
Walsh made a 28-yard field goal but missed from 38 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars. He also made all three of his extra-point tries.
Walsh has now scored six points in three straight weeks. Although he's now missed seven of 27 field-goal opportunities this season, his point tally still places inside the top 15 league-wide.
