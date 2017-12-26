Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Scores three points
Walsh did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-12 win over the Cowboys.
Walsh has gone back-to-back games without attempting a field goal, limiting his recent fantasy performances. With just 94 points on the season, however, owners shouldn't have been expecting too much from him.
