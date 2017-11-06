Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Will remain Seahawks' kicker

Walsh, who went missed all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, will remain the Seahawks' kicker without any competition this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It was a brutal kicking day for Walsh, but coach Pete Carroll appears to still have plenty of faith in his kicker, who was 12-of-13 on his kicks going into Sunday's contest. Walsh won't have much time to shake any demons from Sunday, however, with Seattle on a short week due to its Thursday night showdown in Arizona.