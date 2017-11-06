Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Will remain Seahawks' kicker
Walsh, who went missed all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, will remain the Seahawks' kicker without any competition this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It was a brutal kicking day for Walsh, but coach Pete Carroll appears to still have plenty of faith in his kicker, who was 12-of-13 on his kicks going into Sunday's contest. Walsh won't have much time to shake any demons from Sunday, however, with Seattle on a short week due to its Thursday night showdown in Arizona.
More News
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Enjoys perfect day Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Converts FG, three PATs in win at NYG•
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses first FG of season vs. Colts•
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Misses PAT in Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Makes three field goals in opener•
-
Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Continues to have solid preseason•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...