Melton caught four of 11 targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.

Melton led all Seahawks wide receivers in targets and offensive snaps (47). He didn't prove much with the opportunity, though the quarterbacks completed just 51 percent of their passes in the exhibition game. Melton led the team with 47 receiving yards in the preseason opener, so he's set up well to secure a final spot on the 53-man roster if he can finish training camp strong.