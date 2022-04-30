The Seahawks selected Melton in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

A five-year receiver at Rutgers, Melton's stat lines are unconvincing at face value. However, he was the motor of an otherwise putrid Scarlet Knights offense. He stacked up 1,250 receiving yards over his final two seasons while Rutgers' offense finished with just 4,027 passing yards in that span. Melton answered the call at the NFL Combine, too, recording a 4.34 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds. Still, his best path to the field will be through special teams, as DK Metcalf (foot) and Tyler Lockett are the clear alpha wideouts in what is shaping up to be a run-heavy offense.