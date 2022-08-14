Melton caught two of three targets for 47 yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain (back) and Dee Eskridge (hamstring) sitting out, Melton had a good opportunity to serve as the team's top wide receiver. He played half of the offensive snaps in the exhibition game and led the team in receiving yards. Most of his yardage came on the first play of the second half when he took a short pass from Drew Lock and showcased his speed for a 39-yard gain. Melton is making a strong case for a roster spot and will take this momentum into Thursday's preseason clash against the Bears.