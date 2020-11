Scarbrough was forced out of Thursday's game against the Cardinals due to an apparent leg injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Scarbrough was tackled with his legs awkwardly placed beneath him with less that five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He had six carries for 31 yards while working behind Carlos Hyde before being forced off the field. The Seahawks elevated Scarbrough from the practice squad just prior to Thursday's divisional contest.