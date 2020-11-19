The Seahawks elevated Scarbrough from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan Duncan of Seattle's official site reports.

Since Scarbrough won't count toward Seattle's 53-man roster limit, he received the callup from the practice squad over Alex Collins, who is no longer eligible be flexed from the practice squad without a corresponding roster move. Collins acted as the lead option on the ground for Seattle in the Week 10 loss to the Rams, but Scarbrough likely won't be anything more than a secondary ballcarrier behind Carlos Hyde, who is expected to start in place of an injured Chris Carson (questionable, foot). Scarbrough hasn't shown much acumen as a pass catcher either during his three professional seasons, so DeeJay Dallas probably has a leg up on him on handling the change-of-pace role that Travis Homer (doubtful, wrist/knee/thumb) has mostly filled the past two weeks.