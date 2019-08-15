Scarbrough (hand) was held out of Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Scarbrough was seen with a brace on his hand Thursday. He suffered the injury in the Seahawks' preseason opener against Denver and managed to practice with the issue earlier in the week. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury or if he's simply getting some time off to rest prior to the team's second preseason game Sunday against Minnesota.

