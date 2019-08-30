Seahawks' Bo Scarbrough: Struggles in preseason finale
Scarbrough (hand) recorded 18 yards on six carries and caught one pass for four yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders.
This was Scarbrough's final opportunity to make an impact and make Seattle's final roster, and he was outdone by the competition. Both C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer performed well by averaging 8.4 and 7.0 yards per carry compared to Scarbrough's 3.0. If Scarbrough doesn't make the 53-man roster, the team may try to keep him on the practice squad.
