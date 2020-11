Scarbrough is doubtful to return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Scarbrough carried the ball six times for 31 yards before being forced out, and with under two and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, his chances of retaking the field are negligible. Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas are Seattle's reamining healthy running backs.