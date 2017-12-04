Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
A candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Wagner ended any doubt about his ability to suit up with a full practice Friday. On the season, he's tallied 100 tackles (76 solo), two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and one fumble return for a touchdown in 11 contests.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...