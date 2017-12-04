Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday

Wagner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

A candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Wagner ended any doubt about his ability to suit up with a full practice Friday. On the season, he's tallied 100 tackles (76 solo), two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and one fumble return for a touchdown in 11 contests.

