Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Wagner's availability came down to the wire due to a lingering hamstring injury, but the Seahawks' training staff appears to be satisfied with how the linebacker handled pregame warmups, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. In Week 5, Wagner accrued eight solo tackles in the team's previous matchup with the Rams.
