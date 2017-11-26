Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco.
Wagner spent Week 12 prep on treatment of a hamstring injury, but it won't restrict him from suiting up, as he has in every contest in 2017. Because the 49ers rely on rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, Wagner should have plenty of opportunity to uphold his 9.2 tackles per game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Paces team in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Could be game-day decision Sunday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...