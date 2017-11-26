Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday

Wagner (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco.

Wagner spent Week 12 prep on treatment of a hamstring injury, but it won't restrict him from suiting up, as he has in every contest in 2017. Because the 49ers rely on rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, Wagner should have plenty of opportunity to uphold his 9.2 tackles per game.

