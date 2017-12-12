Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Availability may come down to wire

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wagner's (hamstring) availability for Sunday's contest against the Rams won't be known "until this weekend," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Wagner's hamstring has bothered him since the calendar turned to November, typically resulting in no practice until Friday, at the earliest. Considering Carroll's comment, Wagner may focus on his recovery all week in order to get the all-clear for Sunday's game. With fellow linebacker K.J. Wright beholden to the concussion protocol, the Seahawks may have to rely upon Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin and D.J. Alexander at the position in the short term.