Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Avoids hammy aggravation

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wagner didn't make his hamstring injury any worse during Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wagner's active status led to some postgame controversy when Seahawks safety Earl Thomas openly disagreed with the decision, which in turn caused the linebacker to question his teammate's motives in an angry tweet. Wagner did pile up seven tackles, but he was removed in the second half of a blowout loss after Todd Gurley put the game away with his fourth TD of the afternoon. With the Seahawks in need of a win just to stay on the fringe of the wild-card race, Wagner likely will try to play through the injury again Week 16 against the Cowboys.