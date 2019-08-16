Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Back at practice Friday
Wagner (leg) participated in Friday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
It's unclear whether or not Wagner was considered a full participant Friday, but it is a great sign for the linebacker's health after he underwent platelet-injection therapy in his leg just under two weeks ago. The Seahawks have no reason to overwork Wagner over the next few weeks, so look for the team to just do whatever is necessary to make sure he is ready for the start of the regular season.
