Wagner (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner has played 100 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps this season, and it doesn't look like there are any more questions surrounding his status for Sunday's game against the Jets. The veteran linebacker already has 107 total tackles on the year, making this his ninth straight season above the century mark.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited during Wednesday's session•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Slows down in tackling department•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Breaks out for two sacks•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Season-high 14 stops•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Clear of injury designation•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Lands on injury report•