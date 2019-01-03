Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Caps off another massive season

Wagner made 12 tackles (nine solo) in the season finale versus the Cardinals.

Wagner logged double-digit stops for the sixth time in the last nine games, and he now has his third straight season with over 130 tackles. It was another dominating season for Wagner in pass coverage as well with a career-high 11 breakups while returning his lone interception for a touchdown. Wagner's next task will be slowing down Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott in the wild-card playoff round Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories