Wagner made six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.
Wagner put together yet another dominant season. The All-Pro linebacker posted 138 tackles, marking the fifth straight season where he exceeded 130 stops. Wagner added three sacks, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery as well. A focal point of Seattle's defense, Wagner shows no signs of slowing down with a playoff game against the Rams on deck.
