Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Cleared for Week 17
Wagner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Wagner managed one lone limited practice this week, but with the Seahawks' playoff hopes hinging on a Week 17 victory (and a Falcons loss to the Panthers), the linebacker will be able to tough it out. He played through the same injury in last week's win over the Cowboys and provided nine tackles across 85 snaps, so Wagner shouldn't face any restrictions in the regular-season finale.
