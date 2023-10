Wagner (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Seattle's Week 8 matchup against Cleveland, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wagner sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday while tending to an ankle injury, but he was able to participate in full Friday and appears set to suit up Sunday. The star linebacker has played in each of the Seahawks' six games so far this season and leads the team with 63 tackles (including two sacks).