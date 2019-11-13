Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Closing in on 100 stops

Wagner tallied 11 tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Monday's 27-24 overtime win versus the 49ers.

Wagner led the Seahawks in stops once again, and he's now just three tackles away from achieving triple-digit tackles for the eighth time in his eight-year career. He continues to be a stud for fantasy purposes, as he ranks third in the league behind only Blake Martinez and Jordan Hicks in the category. The linebacker will rest up during the upcoming bye and aim at continuing the momentum Week 12 against the Eagles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories