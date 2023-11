Wagner registered nine tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble in a Week 10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Wagner finished second on Seattle in stops in the defeat, trailing only Jordyn Brooks, who had 11. Wagner has at least nine tackles in each of his past three contests and is up to 85 on the season, fifth-most in the league. He's on pace to challenge the career-best mark of 170 tackles he established in 2021.