Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Wagner (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner missed a Week 9 practice due to a hamstring injury and was eventually deemed questionable for the ensuing game. That said, he proceeded to post his third double-digit tackle outing of the season, racking up 12 in a home loss to the Redskins. Due to his standing as the NFL's second-leading tackler with 92 on the season, Wagner's status is worth watching as the week goes on.