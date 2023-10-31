Wagner had 13 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Wagner continues to be a tackling machine in his 12th season in the league and had 10 assisted tackles for the second time this season. He was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but it didn't seem to hamper him Sunday as he played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps. He leads the team in tackles with 76 in seven contests and will look to pad to that total in Week 9 against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.