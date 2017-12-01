Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Expected to play Sunday
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wagner (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
While officially listed as questionable, Wagner apparently isn't in any actual danger of missing the game. The Seahawks have limited his practice reps for much of the season, but it hasn't stopped him from mounting a case for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.