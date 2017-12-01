Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Expected to play Sunday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wagner (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

While officially listed as questionable, Wagner apparently isn't in any actual danger of missing the game. The Seahawks have limited his practice reps for much of the season, but it hasn't stopped him from mounting a case for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories