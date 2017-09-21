Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Full participant Thursday

Wagner returned from a thigh injury and was a full participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner played all 49 defensive snaps against the 49ers on Sunday, so this was likely a cautionary measure more than anything else. The Seahawks' defensive anchor should be ready to go against the Titans in Week 3.

