Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Gets to QB in win

Wagner made six tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

After piling up 13 tackles in the previous week against the Ravens, Wagner had his total cut in half this contest. He remains the team's leading tackler with 75 stops, and Wagner was able to mark his first sack of the season against Matt Schaub. At the halfway point of the season, Wagner has a shot to meet his career high of 167 tackles.