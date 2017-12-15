Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Heading for game-time call

Wagner (hamstring) did some work at Friday's practice and likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Wagner is listed as questionable on the final injury report, setting him up as a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. He's expected to do some running Saturday, which could help the Seahawks make their decision regarding his Sunday availability. With fellow linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) listed as doubtful for a crucial NFC West showdown, Wagner may feel some extra pressure to play at less than 100 percent.