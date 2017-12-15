Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Heading for game-time call

Wagner (hamstring) did some work at Friday's practice and likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Wagner is listed as questionable on the final injury report, setting him up as a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. He's expected to do some running Saturday, which could help the Seahawks make their decision regarding his Sunday availability. With fellow linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) listed as doubtful for a crucial NFC West showdown, Wagner may feel some extra pressure to play at less than 100 percent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop