Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Held out of practice
Wagner (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A hamstring injury has kept Wagner on the injury report since the beginning of November, but it hasn't stopped him from building buzz for Defensive Player of the Year honors. He most recently piled up 12 tackles in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Eagles to bring his season total up to 113, leaving him only four shy of Zach Brown (117) for the NFL lead. Wagner probably isn't in any real danger of missing Sunday's game in Jacksonville, where a run-heavy Jags offense should provide plenty of tackle opportunities.
