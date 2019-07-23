Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: In line to report to camp

Wagner is expected to report to Seattle for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On the heels of linebacker C.J. Mosley getting a contract worth $17 million annually from the Jets back in March, Wagner's representatives and the Seahawks have been holding talks on an extension in the meantime. Despite the impasse, he attended the offseason program and will do the same with season preparations about to kick off. Having said that. the 29-year-old is slated to remain off the field until a deal is reached.