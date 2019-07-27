Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Inks extension
Wagner and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year, $54 million extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Wagner was expected to report to training camp, he wasn't expected to participate in any practices until a deal was reached. The 29-year-old wanted a contract that would make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league, taking the title away from the Jets' C.J. Mosley and his contract that pays him $17 million per season. Rapoport also reported Friday that the deal yields $40.2 million in guarantees.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: In line to report to camp•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract talks ongoing•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Awaiting extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract extension talks run cold•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Discussing extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...