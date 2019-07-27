Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Inks extension

Wagner and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year, $54 million extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Wagner was expected to report to training camp, he wasn't expected to participate in any practices until a deal was reached. The 29-year-old wanted a contract that would make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league, taking the title away from the Jets' C.J. Mosley and his contract that pays him $17 million per season. Rapoport also reported Friday that the deal yields $40.2 million in guarantees.

