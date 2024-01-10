Wagner finished with 183 tackles (96 solo), 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery across 17 games in the 2023 season.

For the third time in his career, Wagner led the NFL in tackles, setting a career high in the category this season. Wagner will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with no major signs of decline and a clear leadership role on this team, the Seahawks will likely try to bring him back for a 12th season with the team and his 13th in the league.