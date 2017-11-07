Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Wagner led the Seahawks with 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
It's the second consecutive game with double digit tackles for Wagner, pushing his season total to 72 (54 solo). The 27-year-old was listed as questionable for Sunday's game but played all 63 defensive snaps and appeared to finish the game unscathed.
