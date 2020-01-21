Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Likely won't need surgery
Head coach Pete Carroll said Wagner (knee) won't play in the Pro Bowl but shouldn't need surgery, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "He's just going to rest up," Carroll said. "He doesn't have to do anything for it, but he needs to miss this game."
While surgery was on the table after Wagner's injury popped up in exit interviews, the All-Pro linebacker should be fine with simple rest and rehab. This was Wagner's sixth straight Pro Bowl bid after racking up a league-high 159 tackles this season. Wagner should be good to go for the 2020 campaign.
