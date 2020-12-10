Wagner (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner has been quite durable in his career; he has missed just one game since the start of the 2016 season. However, a soft-tissue injury always causes concern. It's encouraging that he was still able to practice in some capacity, but it's worth monitoring his status for the rest of the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Jets.
