Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited in practice
Wagner (leg) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wagner did not participate in team drills Friday, but worked in a limited capacity. The starting linebacker is recovering from having undergone platelet-injection therapy in his leg. Wagner is expected to be ready to go by Week 1, but his status for preseason action remains up in the air.
