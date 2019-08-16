Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited in practice

Wagner (leg) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Wagner did not participate in team drills Friday, but worked in a limited capacity. The starting linebacker is recovering from having undergone platelet-injection therapy in his leg. Wagner is expected to be ready to go by Week 1, but his status for preseason action remains up in the air.

