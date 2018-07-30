Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited participant in training camp

Wagner (hamstring) has been a limited participant in the opening days of training camp, Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times reports.

It isn't entirely clear why Wagner hasn't been a full participant, but his limitations may be related to the hamstring injury that prevented the linebacker from taking part in the Pro Bowl this past winter. In any case, there doesn't appear to be any concern over Wagner's availability for the regular season.

