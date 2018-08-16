Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Lined up with starters at walkthrough

Wagner (hamstring) worked as the starting middle linebacker in Thursday's walkthrough practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wagner has been limited through camp, but he's expected to be good to go for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. However, there was never any true concern about his regular-season availability. The seventh-year pro is the pinnacle of the Seahawks' defense, racking up 300 tackles and six sacks over the last two seasons.

