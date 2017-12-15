Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wagner got some work in Friday, but Carroll apparently was referring to individual work that the team doesn't view as a form of practice participation. The star linebacker nonetheless appears headed for a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff, though the Seahawks could make a decision internally after they watch Wagner run Saturday. Even if a decision is made at that time, there's not much reason to think it will be publicized until the Seahawks release their inactive list Sunday afternoon. Fellow linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) also missed practice Friday and is listed as doubtful.
