Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Logs full practice Thursday
Wagner (groin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner missed the second game of the season with seemingly the same groin injury, but was able to suit up Week 3 against the Cowboys and proceeded to rack up eight tackles. The veteran linebacker's full practice Thursday indicates that he is on track to suit up against the Cardinals, barring a setback.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Taking it easy with groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Returns to full practice•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May be ready for Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Won't play Monday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice again•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Tending to groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...