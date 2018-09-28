Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Logs full practice Thursday

Wagner (groin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner missed the second game of the season with seemingly the same groin injury, but was able to suit up Week 3 against the Cowboys and proceeded to rack up eight tackles. The veteran linebacker's full practice Thursday indicates that he is on track to suit up against the Cardinals, barring a setback.

More News
Our Latest Stories