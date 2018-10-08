Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes eight stops
Wagner made eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
Wagner now has 27 tackles and four pass breakups over the four games he's played. His consistency against the run and in coverage keeps him as a viable fantasy option.
